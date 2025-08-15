Government should take action against those spreading misinformation on social media: BJP

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Thursday demanded that the State Government take up suo motu case against those who spread misinformation through social media about the sacred Dharmasthala temple.

Raising the issue during an adjournment motion on the Dharmasthala issue, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar said that the town in Dakshina Kannada district is a sacred place for every Hindu. He said that for the last few months, attempts have been made to damage this faith and the reputation of Dharmasthala by spreading misinformation.

“The government seems to have a soft corner towards people who are indulging in this act,” he said, adding that his party is not against the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “But in the name of freedom of speech and expansion, there is a systematic conspiracy to damage Dharmasthala’s reputation,” he said, adding that the government did not feel the need to control the spread of misinformation.

Further, Sunil said that the Dakshina Kannada SP has stressed on narco test on the witness-complainant, and if it is done, then the truth would come out.

According to him, the witness-complainant was misleading the police. “Why can’t the government release the SIT interim report and prevent further misinformation from being spread?” Sunil said.

During the violence in KG Halli and DJ Halli, Siddaramaiah was the Leader of the Opposition, and he had blamed one Facebook post for hurting the religious sentiments of a section of society for causing the unrest, Sunil recalled. “One should check posts on Dharmasthala on Facebook and other social media... they speak low of the sacred town. How much would this hurt?” the former minister said. He also condemned the protest by SDPI. “What is SDPI’s connection with the ongoing probe and Dharmasthala? Even this has to be probed,” he said.

“We want to know what your (government) agenda is... if you remain silent, it will send out the wrong message. We want to know who is funding the conspiracy. The government is showing concern only after people protested. The government has to apologise,” he added.