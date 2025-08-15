Karnataka faces discrimination in distribution of resources from Centre: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday said that the state is facing discrimination in the distribution of resources from the Centre.

He also said that there is growing concern that Constitutional bodies like the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and others are not working to uphold the true values of democracy and cooperative federalism as enshrined in the Constitution.

He said, every responsible citizen must raise their voice in this regard.

The Chief Minister made these observations while delivering his address at the 79th Independence Day celebrations here.

Siddaramaiah said his government has built its own development model, which is widely recognised as the "Karnataka Model of Development", and that its 'guarantee schemes' have got global recognition.

"The Basavadi Sharanas of the 12th century firmly believed that one must live by one's word. Guided by this principle, our government has built its own development model, now widely recognised as the Karnataka Model of Development," he said.

"It is a matter of pride that even Philemon Yang, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, visited Karnataka and wholeheartedly praised our Guarantee Schemes, giving them global recognition," he added.

Noting that surveys by leading national institutions have revealed a stark truth that the wealthiest 10 per cent of our population hold 80 per cent of the nation's wealth, yet they contribute only about 3 per cent of the GST collected, he said, the remaining 90 per cent ordinary people who work daily for food and clothing shoulder nearly 97 per cent of GST payments.

"How can any economy sustain itself under such circumstances? How can we fulfil the spirit of our Constitution? How can we reduce this growing inequality? These questions troubled us deeply. It is with the intention of finding answers to these questions that we launched the Guarantee Schemes and other welfare programmes," he added.