Rajanna’s resignation internal matter: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that there is no need to give an explanation on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s resignation as it is an internal matter of the Congress. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who raised this matter during Zero Hour, said the government has not given a proper statement on the reasons for Rajanna’s resignation.

Ruling party leader in the Council Boseraju said the government has already given its clarification on the matter and there was no point in raising it again. This led to a heated argument for a while between members of the ruling and opposition parties.

Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti ruled that there was no need for a debate on this matter. Narayanaswamy, who objected to this, accused the Congress of insulting Rajanna, a Dalit leader, by “dismissing” him from the cabinet.

Responding to this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “That is your (BJP) culture. You have raised a matter that is irrelevant. When Yediyurappa resigned and when Yatnal was expelled, did your party give an explanation?”