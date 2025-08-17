CM Siddaramaiah should resign: BJP; Opposition politicising Dharmasthala issue: Congress

BENGALURU: Even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, the Opposition BJP and Ruling Congress leaders are engaged in a political slugfest.

While the BJP has urged the State Government to take steps to stop the alleged smear campaign in the name of SIT probing the case, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back by accusing the saffron party of trying to politicise the issue.

Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should apologise to the people of Karnataka and resign. He said that since the SIT has not found anything during the probe, the government has realised its mistake, and Shivakumar is now saying there was a conspiracy against Dharmasthala.

Narayanaswamy said that the people who were involved in the smear campaign in Sabarimala are working against Dharmasthala, and the Congress is working like a Communist Party. He urged the State Government to arrest the anonymous complainant, who claimed that he had buried bodies. The BJP leader alleged that the SIT is working as per the directives of the anonymous complainant.

On Sunday, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, Chalavadhi Narayanaswamy, MLA SR Vishwanath, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and party office bearers from the coastal Karnataka region will visit Dharmasthala. BJP workers headed by MLA SR Vishwanath who started a massive rally from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala reached the holy town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Whip of the Opposition in Council N Ravi Kumar urged Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to place before both Houses of the Legislature the interim report of the SIT probe and remove the misgivings that have already set in the minds of the people. The government should set a deadline for the SIT to complete the probe, he said.