CM Siddaramaiah should resign: BJP; Opposition politicising Dharmasthala issue: Congress

BENGALURU: Even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, the Opposition BJP and Ruling Congress leaders are engaged in a political slugfest.
While the BJP has urged the State Government to take steps to stop the alleged smear campaign in the name of SIT probing the case, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back by accusing the saffron party of trying to politicise the issue.
Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should apologise to the people of Karnataka and resign. He said that since the SIT has not found anything during the probe, the government has realised its mistake, and Shivakumar is now saying there was a conspiracy against Dharmasthala.
Narayanaswamy said that the people who were involved in the smear campaign in Sabarimala are working against Dharmasthala, and the Congress is working like a Communist Party. He urged the State Government to arrest the anonymous complainant, who claimed that he had buried bodies. The BJP leader alleged that the SIT is working as per the directives of the anonymous complainant.
On Sunday, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, Chalavadhi Narayanaswamy, MLA SR Vishwanath, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and party office bearers from the coastal Karnataka region will visit Dharmasthala. BJP workers headed by MLA SR Vishwanath who started a massive rally from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala reached the holy town on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Chief Whip of the Opposition in Council N Ravi Kumar urged Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to place before both Houses of the Legislature the interim report of the SIT probe and remove the misgivings that have already set in the minds of the people. The government should set a deadline for the SIT to complete the probe, he said.
“The people are seething with anger and resentment. In case, god forbid, if there is a confrontation between the Dharmasthala devotees and those so-called social reformers, then the consequences will be unimaginable. The government will be solely responsible if such a dangerous situation arises,” Ravi Kumar said.
DKS hits back
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP is only interested in exploiting the issue for its political gains. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said that the BJP did not say a word when the complaint was lodged, but now they are trying to play politics over it. “They think that Hinduism is their private property and they need Dharmasthala only for political gains,” he said.
He said they are interested in protecting the honour of Dharmasthala and don’t want politics. The culprits must be punished, he said. “The demand is not wrong. But why is the BJP talking like this after welcoming the formation of the SIT? “ the Deputy Chief Minister said, responding to a question on demand for narco analysis on the complainant.
Shivakumar further said they will not interfere in the investigation, and Congress leaders raised their voice in favour of Dharmasthala much earlier than the BJP leaders.