Dharmasthala mass burials: Another complaint filed with SIT

MANGALURU: Social activist Jayanth T, who had earlier lodged a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala about a minor girl’s “illegal” burial, has made another allegation about hurried disposal of the body of a woman who was also allegedly killed.

Jayanth lodged the complaint with the SIT on Saturday in Belthangady. Later speaking to the reporters, Jayanth said, “On April 6, 2010, a body of a woman aged 35 to 40 was found in a lodge in Dharmasthala.

As per the information provided by Dharmasthala GP, I gathered some details through RTI. The RTI report stated the woman had died of murder and evidence in the case was destroyed.

Despite knowing that the woman was killed and evidence has been tampered with, how did the local police then allow to dispose the body within a day? Police who were on duty that day had sent her body for a postmortem and handed it over to the Dharmasthala gram panchayat for burial,” he said. He asked under whose instructions the murder case was closed.

“RTI information revealed that 160 unnatural deaths have occurred during that period. Many bodies were found in bus stands, hill road and a few were suicide cases. There are suspicions that officers had disposed of all those bodies without proper investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, SIT did not inspect any new alleged burial spots on Saturday instead focused on documentation work, including verification of the unnatural death reports.