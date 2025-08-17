DKS: Statement on CM change, MLA Shivaganga to get notice

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also KPCC president, on Saturday evening said a notice will be served to Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga for making a statement on the change in chief minister’s post.

Shivaganga had earlier said in Davanagere that Shivakumar will become CM in December 2025. Shivaganga will be the second Shivakumar’s aide to get the notice as Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain too had been issued a notice for speaking on the issue of change in CM.

“Despite several warnings, Shiganga continued to make statements on the power transfer of the chief ministerial post. No one should talk about it and other issues. MLAs should follow party discipline and they should not cross the line.

They have been strictly instructed in the past not to create confusion by making unnecessary statements. However, Shivaganga’s statement again is a violation of party discipline. Therefore, a notice will be served to him” Shivakumar said in a release to the media.