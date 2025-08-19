BJP MLAs demand action against activist Thimarodi

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP MLAs demanded action against social activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, who had reportedly accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being involved in 28 murders. Raising the issue in the Assembly on Monday, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, without naming Thimarodi, asked why the government was quiet when allegations were made against the CM. “Will government constitute another Special Investigation Team (SIT) and order a probe and dig more pits?’’ he questioned.

Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar asked Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara if the government had take any action against the witness-complainant. BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said social media has become like untreated sewage. “How can a person openly say this with so much courage, and yet the government is tolerating him,’’ he said.

Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar said he has seen the video. “Home Minister will take action accordingly,’’ he said. When the DCM insisted Thimarodi’s name should not be taken in the assembly, BJP slammed Shivakumar and asked why the government is taking the issue lightly.

Parameshwara said action will be taken. “We are not helpless. There is no mercy against such people, why are you making him big by bringing his allegations to the House,’’ he said, adding that directions had already been given to take action against Thimarodi who has many cases against him. “He will be punished under the law, there is no mercy,’’ he said.