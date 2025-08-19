Panel quota report escalates tension between castes in Karnataka

While the SC-Left led by Sri Madara Channayya Swamiji has launched a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding early implementation of the report, the SC-Right headed by Sri Jnana Prakasha Swamiji staged a dharna on Monday, claiming flaws in the report. Bhovi and Lambani religious heads have also termed the report “unscientific” as it lists these castes as ‘less backward’ among the SC castes.

The 17 per cent quota has been divided among 101 castes, bifurcating them as ABCDE. As many as 59 microscopic castes with the ‘most backward’ label, including Adiya (in Madikeri district) with a population of 8,837, Ager with 14,625, Agil with 5,048, and others are in A basket.

Former chairman of Backward Classes Commission Dr CS Dwarakanath took strong exception to including ‘Beda Jangam’ or ‘Budga Jangam’ with a population of 1,44,387, into A, as most of these individuals have allegedly falsely claimed they belong to the caste, though they are originally from Veerashaiva Lingayat communities. “It would be tough for small communities to fight the strong Beda Jangam and claim their rights,” he remarked.

“There are many flaws in the report as Nagmohan Das has mixed up the castes and probably may not have knowledge about where they originally belong,” alleged LoP in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Meanwhile, if the quota is implemented for 17 per cent, as recommended by Nagmohan Das, there is a likelihood of courts striking down overall quota for SC/ST/OBCs in the state, as it exceeds 50 per cent, according to experts.