POCSO applies equally to women too, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Charges of penetrative sexual assault are equally applicable to a woman when she induces a boy to penetrate her, the Karnataka High Court interpreted on Monday, rejecting a petition filed by a 53-year-old artist, questioning the legality of the crime registered against her. The crime was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly having intercourse with a 13-year-old boy, when she was 48.

Rejecting the argument of her counsel that, in an intercourse, the woman is only a passive participant, and the man an active participant, Justice M Nagaprasanna said “this is noted only to be emphatically rejected, as the thought itself is archaic”.

The accused-petitioner, Archana Patil, challenged the crime on the ground that charges of penetrative sexual assault cannot apply to a woman under the POCSO Act, and rape can be committed by a man/boy on a woman, and a woman cannot rape a man. Her counsel contended that Sections 4 and 6 of the Act define penetrative sexual assault, and refer to “he”. Therefore, the sections would apply only when a man penetrates a woman, and not the other way round, as a woman cannot do such an act. Even under Section 375 IPC, ‘a man is said to commit rape’, therefore a woman cannot become an accused under the POCSO Act.

Rejecting it, the court said the statements of the victim and chargesheet clearly show the boy may not have performed the act of penetration of his own volition. “The ingredients of Section 4 of the POCSO Act, dealing with penetrative sexual assault, are equally applicable to both men and women,” the court said, allowing trial against the accused.

BACKGROUND

The boy’s family and accused were residents of a gated community in HAL police station limits in Bengaluru. The accused, an accomplished artist, offered art lessons to children of the community, and took the boy’s help for garden chores, and running her art account on Instagram to promote her paintings. The accused allegedly committed sexual assault on the boy, according to his mother, the complainant.