Karnataka Souharda Sahakari bill loses Council test

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was approved in the Assembly earlier, was defeated in the Council on Wednesday. While 23 members supported the bill, 26 MLCs from the BJP-JDS combine opposed it, resulting in its defeat by three votes.

The bill proposed that the members of the Souharda Cooperative Banks had to submit their family asset details to the government annually, and the audit of accounts had to be done only by government-appointed auditors.

Law Minister HK Patil, after introducing the bill, said that keeping a 20% deposit in Apex Bank or DCC banks will help maintain the financial condition of Souharda Cooperative Societies, and the Karnataka Souharda Cooperative Amendment Bill 2025 has been brought to strengthen co-operative societies through some changes. As per the bill, if deposits are made by members of Souharda Bank in other scheduled banks, prior permission should be obtained from registrars.

BJP-JDS members accused the government of trying to strangle the cooperative sector and demanded that these provisions be dropped.