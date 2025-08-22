KSRTC doubles compensation for natural deaths, families to get Rs 20 lakh from September 1 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has doubled the compensation payable to dependents of employees who die due to causes other than accidents. Starting September 1, grieving families will now receive a record Rs 20 lakh -- Rs 14 lakh under the Corporation’s revised Employee Family Welfare Scheme and Rs 6 lakh from State Bank of India (SBI).

This is in addition to the Rs 1 crore insurance cover that KSRTC already provides for accidental deaths, setting a new benchmark in employee welfare among state-run corporations.

The journey to this milestone has been gradual. In October 2023, compensation for non-accidental deaths — ranging from heart attacks and kidney failure to cancer — was raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Since then, 157 families have received support. Now, the leap to Rs 20 lakh signals what insiders call a “historic moment” for KSRTC workers.

KSRTC MD Akram Pasaid, “We have 33,000 staffers in KSRTC, and 35 to 50 non-accidental deaths occur every year. Having served as Labour Commissioner earlier, I know the pain families go through.

This revision is about dignity and security for them.” The decision is being hailed as a landmark welfare measure, that ensures that death does not leave the families of employees destitute.