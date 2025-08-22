Year after post created, Karnataka government yet to pick Assembly additional secretary

BENGALURU: The delay in appointing additional secretary (secretary-2) for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is continuing.

The post was created a year ago. Speaker UT Khader wrote to the Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary on June 29, 2024, and the post was approved.

After this, the Legislative Assembly Secretary was supposed to issue an administrative order regarding the creation of the post. But even after a year, the Secretary has not issued any order regarding this. It was also not presented before the Cadre and Appointments Committee.

According to sources the decision is getting delayed on the pretext that a law degree is mandatory for the post.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, too, got the approval for the Secretary-2 post for the Council and succeeded in taking timely action in the appointment.

According to the instructions given by the Speaker regarding the creation of the post, the person who becomes Secretary (2) should be a Senior Joint Secretary or Director drawing a pay scale of about Rs 1.50 lakh. So, JE Shashidhar, among those who are currently drawing the expected pay scale, would be eligible.

The post does not require a law degree in more than 13 states. It is also not applicable in the Lok Sabha, according to official sources.

Many ministers and senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office had intervened to create the post.