Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT arrests complainant for providing 'false information'

MANGALURU: The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges, official sources said.
Officials said the arrest was made after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided. The SIT is continuing its probe into the matter.
The complainant-witness was taken to a hospital for medical examination after long hours of questioning. He is likely to be produced before court.
The arrest comes day after Sujata Bhat told a news channel that she had lodged a false complainant stating that her daughter Ananya Bhat had gone missing in Dharmasthala in the year 2003, under pressure from some individuals. She had reportedly told that she did not have any daughter by that name and had made the false charges as she was aggrieved in a property case.
The Karnataka government and SIT had come under pressure to arrest the complainant whose identity is yet to be known, after the investigation team did not find human remains in majority of the places where he had claimed to have buried people under pressure from Dharmasthala temple authorities.
Out of 17 places dug up so far, human remains were reportedly found in only two places. Meanwhile, some men who claimed to be colleagues of the complainant when he was a sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple had given contradictory statements when questioned, according to SIT.
Meanwhile, supporters of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Hegde have alleged that the claims made by the complainant were part of a "larger conspiracy" to malign him and his family. Heggade had recently called the allegations "baseless" and alleged that it was an "attack on Hindu religious institutions."
The BJP had recently raised the issue in the Assembly, alleging a conspiracy. BJP leaders also met Heggade, expressing solidarity with him. The Congress government meanwhile, promised that action would be taken against the complainant if his claims turned out to be false.