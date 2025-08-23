Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT arrests complainant for providing 'false information'

MANGALURU: The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges, official sources said.

Officials said the arrest was made after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided. The SIT is continuing its probe into the matter.

The complainant-witness was taken to a hospital for medical examination after long hours of questioning. He is likely to be produced before court.

The arrest comes day after Sujata Bhat told a news channel that she had lodged a false complainant stating that her daughter Ananya Bhat had gone missing in Dharmasthala in the year 2003, under pressure from some individuals. She had reportedly told that she did not have any daughter by that name and had made the false charges as she was aggrieved in a property case.

The Karnataka government and SIT had come under pressure to arrest the complainant whose identity is yet to be known, after the investigation team did not find human remains in majority of the places where he had claimed to have buried people under pressure from Dharmasthala temple authorities.