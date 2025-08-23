Karnataka HC upholds compulsory retirement of judge for threatening police officers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday upheld the compulsory retirement imposed on K M Gangadhar from the post of Civil Judge (Senior Division) as a punishment.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi passed the order while dismissing the appeal filed by Gangadhar.
“We find no infirmity with either the procedure adopted or the punishment imposed, nor do we find it highly disproportionate,” the division bench observed while dismissing the appeal.
Gangadhar had filed the appeal challenging the order dated February 25, 2025, passed by a single judge, which rejected his petition questioning the compulsory retirement imposed on him on October 1, 2012. The action was taken after charges of interfering with an investigation and threatening police officers not to act on a complaint, were proved against him.
While serving as Civil Judge (Senior Division) and 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru City, a complaint was received from Dr. B. Indumathi, alleging that Gangadhar interfered in investigations being conducted by the police into her complaint against another woman named Anasuya. He also allegedly threatened police officials with dire consequences if they summoned Anasuya to the police station.
Based on these allegations, an enquiry was instituted. Articles of charge dated April 27, 2011, were issued to him, and the Registrar (Vigilance) was appointed as the Enquiry Authority.
After examining the complainant as well as police inspector H. T. Jayaramaiah, the Enquiry Officer found that Gangadhar had threatened the police inspector, and the charges against him stood established.
Exercising powers conferred under Rule 8(vi) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957, the authority inflicted the penalty of compulsory retirement.
Gangadhar claimed that he had merely called the Nandini Layout police officials and told them not to harass Anasuya. However, this contention was rejected as it was found that he had in fact threatened and abused the police officials over a phone call that lasted 10 to 15 minutes on August 20, 2007.
The single judge had found no grounds to interfere with the penalty and dismissed his petition. Hence, Gangadhar filed the appeal.