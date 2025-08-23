Karnataka HC upholds compulsory retirement of judge for threatening police officers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday upheld the compulsory retirement imposed on K M Gangadhar from the post of Civil Judge (Senior Division) as a punishment.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi passed the order while dismissing the appeal filed by Gangadhar.

“We find no infirmity with either the procedure adopted or the punishment imposed, nor do we find it highly disproportionate,” the division bench observed while dismissing the appeal.

Gangadhar had filed the appeal challenging the order dated February 25, 2025, passed by a single judge, which rejected his petition questioning the compulsory retirement imposed on him on October 1, 2012. The action was taken after charges of interfering with an investigation and threatening police officers not to act on a complaint, were proved against him.