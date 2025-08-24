Brother of deceased eligible for compassionate job: Karnataka HC

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Mantavva and Sanganna, the mother and brother of the deceased -- Veeresh Mantappa Lolasar, who was working in the KSRTC Ballari division. The two had questioned the KSRTC’s decision of November 2024 to reject their application for a job. Veeresh, who was a KSRTC driver, died in 2023. When his brother sought the appointment on compassionate basis, it was rejected on the grounds that the deceased was married and no employment on compassionate basis can be provided to his brother.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Veeresh’s wife Sunanda predeceased him in 2022 without any children. Veeresh was taking care of his mother and brother. Now that the brother is looking after the mother, he should be given appointment, it said. But the KSRTC’s counsel contended that as per policy, if the deceased was married, compassionate employment cannot be provided to anyone other than the wife and children.

The court said the ambit and purport of appointment on a compassionate basis is to ensure that the family of the deceased is taken care of. In this case, KSRTC does not deny a compassionate appointment but only contends that the brother could not be granted a compassionate appointment as the deceased was married.