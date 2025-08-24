Corrupt officers using mediators in offices in Karnataka: Court

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Lokayukta cases slammed officials for engaging mediators and middlemen to carry out their corrupt activities. “They are providing chairs and tables to mediators inside public offices for collection of gratification,” observed Judge KM Radhakrishna on Saturday, rejecting bail applications of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Inspector Rajashekar NH, Sub-Inspector Ruman Pasha and Imran, a private person, who were arrested while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe at the police station.

The court said that prima facie, it exposes the involvement of accused police officers.

The case involves a man trying to file a complaint to trace his wife, who had gone away with cash and gold ornaments, leaving their two children behind. on June 5, the woman, Sushma threatened to die by suicide and withdrew Rs 13 lakh from the bank account of her husband, Gopinath Pubbishetty. On June 9, she took 621.9 gm of gold ornaments from their joint locker without intimating her husband. On August 3, she left the house.

Gopinath, with the help of Manjunatha N -- an advocate, approached the accused inspector and SI, who demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to register a case.

After Gopinath pleaded, the demand was scaled down to Rs 1.50 lakh. Later, he filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police, who laid a trap and arrested the two police officers while accepting Rs 1 lakh at the police station through a mechanic in the locality at 9.15 pm on August 16.