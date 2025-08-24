Court grants conditional bail to Activist Thimarody

UDUPI: Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, who was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday in connection with a provocative speech post case registered against him at Brahmavar police station, was granted conditional bail by a Udupi court on Saturday.

The case stems from a Facebook post on August 16, where Thimarody allegedly used abusive and obscene language against BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.

Thimarody is also accused of insulting a Hindu religious leader and posting derogatory remarks intended to incite animosity between religions and communities. Based on a complaint by Udupi BJP Rural Mandal president Rajeev Kulal, the police registered a case under Sec 196(1), 352, 353(2) of BNS.