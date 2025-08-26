Mother, newborn carried 1.5 km to reach ambulance in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, highlighting the plight of rural infrastructure, a new mother and her newborn were carried on shoulders for nearly 1.5 km after an ambulance failed to reach their house because of the pathetic condition of the road leading to their village. The incident occurred in Adahallatti village of Belagavi district.

Bheemashankar Naik’s wife Shilpa developed labour pains on Friday. Even before the family could make arrangements to shift her, she delivered the baby at home. The family immediately called the 108 ambulance service to take the mother and child to the hospital.

But the ambulance driver told the family that his vehicle cannot reach the house as the road is completely damaged. Left with no option, the family members carried Shilpa and the newborn on their shoulders and walked 1.5 km before reaching the waiting ambulance. Both mother and child were admitted to the hospital and they are healthy.

Angry with the incident, villagers berated authorities for neglecting infrastructure in their village. They pointed out that despite funds being sanctioned for road repairs, the work has not been undertaken. Residents demanded immediate action.