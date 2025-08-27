Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT conducts mahazar at Thimarodi’s house, Sujatha appears for questioning

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama, conducted a mahazar at activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi’s house where the complainant in the alleged mass burial case was given shelter. The mobile phone and other belongings of the complainant were reportedly seized, sources said.

The mahazar continued till late night as per the information provided by the complainant. Security was beefed up near Thimarodi’s house and the media personnel were denied entry. Thimarodi was not present at his house when SIT arrived and statements of his family members were taken.

The SIT sleuths also conducted searches at Thimarodi’s brother Mohan’s house.

Meanwhile, Sujatha Bhat appeared before the SIT to record her statement in connection with the disappearance of one Ananya Bhat, whom she claims to be her daughter. She arrived with her lawyers at the SIT office in Belthangady early on Tuesday morning. She was questioned till 8.30 pm. She has been summoned to appear for questioning on Wednesday also.

Mattannavar, YouTuber booked

The Belthangady police registered a case against activist Girish Mattannavar and YouTube channel Kudla Rampage for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Jains in an interview Girish Mattannavar gave to the YouTube channel.

One Ajith Nagappa Basapur had filed a complaint with the Hubballi Rural police that has been transferred to the Belthangady police. Another person Manjunath Jakkannavar from Dharwad too had filed a complaint in Dharwad. Mattannavar and the YouTuber have been booked under Sections 196(1)(A) and 299 of BNS.