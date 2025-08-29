Rains lash several regions of Karnataka, IMD issues orange alert

BENGALURU: Rains lashed severals parts of Karnataka, including the coastal districts, on Friday morning, disrupting normal life and water entering houses.

In Kalaburagi district, the overnight heavy rains reportedly destroyed large quantities of the niger (oilseed) crop, causing significant losses to farmers.

More than 100 quintals of niger stored in Halkatta village of Chittapur taluk in the district, were damaged after rainwater entered the storage area.

By dawn, the crop kept on the outskirts of the village had been washed away, leaving cultivators in distress, officials said. Several parts of the state, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, also received heavy rainfall this morning.

In Kodagu district, too, rains resumed this morning, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert. The district administration has taken precautionary measures and declared holidays for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers.