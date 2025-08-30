Upa Lokayukta takes up issue of Bhovi community in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Taking suo motu cognisance of the August 24 report titled ‘Dalits forced to wait for hours due to lack of burial ground’, published by the TNIE, on the lack of a burial ground for the Bhovi community in Chamarajanagar, Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra issued notice to Chamarajanagar tahsildar Girija to submit a detailed report by September 30.
Marking a copy to the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Chamarajanagar for information and suitable action to address the issues highlighted in the report, Justice Phaneendra directed them to furnish a report on action taken by September 30. A copy of the order was also marked to the district minister for suitable action.
In the order passed to register a suo motu case on Friday, Justice Phaneendra stated that the High Court had ordered that burial grounds be provided in all villages and towns across the state.
Accordingly, it is the duty of officials to provide a burial ground to the Bhovi community in Chamarajanagar, and failure to do so or not showing the place earmarked for the purpose amounts to dereliction of duty on the part of the officials concerned.
It is the duty and responsibility of officials, and failure to provide a burial ground amounts to maladministration under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Justice Phaneendra said, highlighting the verdicts of the apex court on performing final rites of deceased persons with dignity and respect.
The TNIE report had stated that with no dedicated burial ground for the community, Bhovi families are forced to wait for hours to conduct the final rites.
Ravi, who lost his mother, and his family members had to wait for five hours recently because the Devanga community’s burial ground gates were locked, and they had to seek permission to complete the last rites by 5pm.