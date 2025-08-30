Washroom birth: Man held for raping 17-year-old student in Karnataka

YADGIR / KALABURAGI : Police arrested the main accused who allegedly raped a 17-year-old student of a residential school in Shahapur taluk, who delivered a baby boy in the washroom of the school hostel on Wednesday. Yadgir SP Prathwik Shankar told the TNIE on Friday that the accused Bharamanna, the girl’s neighbour in her village, had raped her about nine months ago.

Bharamanna (29), who is married and has a child, has been booked under the POCSO Act, as well as the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the SP said. Social Welfare department Deputy Director Chennabasava said the competent authority suspended the school hostel warden Geeta Salimani, principal Basamma, science teacher Narasimha Murthy and physical education teacher Sridhar. Kaveramma, the staff nurse on outsourced basis, was relieved from service, Chennabasava said.

The department has written a letter to the authority to appoint a science teacher and staff nurse, and arrangements have been made to appoint an in-charge principal and warden, he said. Yadgir District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Biradar said Kaveramma was serving as staff nurse with the National Health Mission on contract basis, and without intimating the health department, had joined as staff nurse at the residential school run by the social welfare department in Shahapur taluk.

On getting information that an FIR had been lodged against Kaveramma, the health department terminated her from service at the National Health Mission. The Yadgir DC and SP visited the hospital in Shahapur where the girl was admitted after giving birth, and both she and the child are healthy, sources said.