Separate delegations by Karnataka CM, DCM to Rahul yatra create buzz

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar leading separate delegations to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar has triggered fresh speculation of power politics.

Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress chief, took 11 party legislators, including party chief whip in Assembly Ashok Pattan, on a special flight to the yatra. Many said this was an attempt by Shivakumar to create an impression that he had taken party legislators into confidence.

Close on the heels of Shivakumar’s visit, Siddaramaiah took his coterie of cabinet colleagues, including KJ George, Dr G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Dr MC Sudhakar, and party chief whip in Council Saleem Ahmed, to Bihar. Senior leader and MLC BK Hariprasad, also accompanying Siddaramaiah, raised many eyebrows, as he had criticised the CM on many occasions in the past. They, however, seem to have patched up now.