Bengaluru North City Corporation to document, relocate street dogs as per SC order

BENGALURU: Following the Supreme Court direction on listing of street dogs by various institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals, factories, playground, bus depots and others, at North City Corporation, 802 such institutions have responded, and overall 1,042 such dogs have been identified. The dogs will be relocated to shelters as per the SC order.

Meanwhile, Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, Bengaluru North City Corporation, said that the details and locations of all street dogs within the Corporation limits will be documented using the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) app.

Addressing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committee meeting at the City Corporation office in Byatarayanapura on Tuesday, he instructed officials to use the WVS app to identify street dog locations during sterilization and vaccination programmes.

He added that there are two ABC centres within the city corporation limits. The ABC centre at Medi Agrahara has 120 kennels, one isolation centre, and one monitoring unit. The Dasarahalli ABC centre has 54 kennels and one monitoring unit. In the current year, 2,925 street dogs have been sterilised.

Overall, 65% of the street dog population in North City limits has been sterilised. Additionally, hospitals in the city corporation limits currently have 4,350 rabies vaccines in stock. Forty-eight places have been identified in North City for feeding street dogs.