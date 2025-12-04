Ashrama land allotment: Upa Lokayukta raps Mandya officials

BENGALURU: Castigating the officials of Mandya district for recommending the state government for permanent allotment of land to Chandravana Ashrama on the bank of river Cauvery in Srirangapatna taluk for meagre price despite it is facing the charges of encroaching the buffer zone and construction of retain wall which changed the course of river, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa wrote to the Revenue Minister and District In-charge Minister to take necessary action to protect public property and natural course of river in the public interest.

Justice Veerappa stated that the state government spent Rs 1.72 crore for the construction of a 255-metre retaining wall to protect the buildings within the Ashrama, and it also spent Rs 1 crore for the construction of Yatrinivas within the Ashrama, in addition to spending Rs 1.36 crore to provide other basic amenities within Ashrama.

He stated that the authorities have recommended allotment of 1 acre 28 guntas of government land situated within the municipality of Srirangapatna, though it cannot be granted as per Rule 22-A(2) of the Karnataka Land Grant Rules.

The approach of the authorities--Tahsildar Chetana Yadav, Assistant Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner - is shocking, as they have recommended a permanent grant, even before the expiry of the lease period of 30 years, for Rs 31.45 lakh when the present market value is Rs 1.15 crore, without disclosing total expenditure of Rs 4.07 crore incurred on the Ashrama and also without verifying whether Ashrama encroached buffer zone or river area, he said.