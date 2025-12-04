Dy CM DK Shivakumar tells minister to send 300 cadres from each district

BENGALURU: KPCC president and deputy CM DK Shivakumar has instructed ministers to send atleast 300 party workers from their respective in-charge districts to New Delhi for the ‘vote chori’ rally to be held on December 14.

“From Bengaluru, more party workers will travel to the Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi. We need to attend this rally in large numbers. We will make all the arrangements, including travel and lodging. In this regard, we have already requested the Union railway minister to operate special /additional trains from Bengaluru to Delhi,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Shivakumar has given the entire responsibility for the success of the rally to the district in-charge ministers and MLAs, and has told the leaders that this is not just his responsibility as KPCC president, but the party’s.

Stressing that the ‘vote chori’ campaign was launched nationwide based on electoral misuse during the Assembly polls in Karnataka, he said, “This is why we need to attend in large numbers. I have insisted that 30 people come from each taluk. Me and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sent this message to all.’’

On the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi on December 8, Shivakumar said it has been postponed as Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna and Nirmala Sithraman have to attend the Parliament proceedings. “We will discuss and fix a new date,’’ he said.