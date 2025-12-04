Dy CM DK Shivakumar tells minister to send 300 cadres from each district

BENGALURU: KPCC president and deputy CM DK Shivakumar has instructed ministers to send atleast 300 party workers from their respective in-charge districts to New Delhi for the ‘vote chori’ rally to be held on December 14.
“From Bengaluru, more party workers will travel to the Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi. We need to attend this rally in large numbers. We will make all the arrangements, including travel and lodging. In this regard, we have already requested the Union railway minister to operate special /additional trains from Bengaluru to Delhi,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
Shivakumar has given the entire responsibility for the success of the rally to the district in-charge ministers and MLAs, and has told the leaders that this is not just his responsibility as KPCC president, but the party’s.
Stressing that the ‘vote chori’ campaign was launched nationwide based on electoral misuse during the Assembly polls in Karnataka, he said, “This is why we need to attend in large numbers. I have insisted that 30 people come from each taluk. Me and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sent this message to all.’’
On the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi on December 8, Shivakumar said it has been postponed as Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna and Nirmala Sithraman have to attend the Parliament proceedings. “We will discuss and fix a new date,’’ he said.
Asked about Siddaramaiah meeting AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Mangaluru, he asked what’s wrong in CM meeting Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjuna Kharge or any other Congress leaders. “They will always talk about the party.’’
On party workers raising Shivakumar’s name in front of Venugopal during his visit to Mangaluru, the DCM said it is common in politics. “Like BJP workers call Modi’s name, Congress workers take Rahul Gandhi’s name,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, Shivakumar clarified that he was in Delhi to attend a close friend’s son’s wedding. “Also, I wanted to make arrangements for the ‘vote chori’ rally. We are expecting over 10,000 people from Karnataka to attend this rally. We have to make arrangements for their stay.
I just wanted to discuss this with my colleagues and friends here and as a party president, it is my responsibility. I will leave on early Thursday morning as I have to attend a cabinet meeting,’’ he said.
Asked he will meet any Congress leaders, Shivakumar said he is not meeting anyone as they are all busy with the parliament session. When media persons sought details of his breakfast meeting with the CM, Shivakumar said they discussed a lot of issues. “We have to take Karnataka forward; we have to work together,’’ he added.
Purchased watch in Australia: DKS
Asked about the debate over Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah wearing expensive watches, the DCM said he had purchased the watch for Rs 24 lakh in Australia seven years back with his credit card. This has been mentioned in his election affidavit. “I don’t know about Siddaramaiah’s watch. He might have purchased it or his son might have got him one. Both of us have the right to wear watches that we like,’’ he said.