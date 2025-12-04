KSRTC hands over Rs 1 crore each to kin of three staffers

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday soft-launched Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) new Commercial Management Software, e-Vaneejya.

The software will replace the manual system. The old system used to manage 1,847 commercial establishments in KSRTC bus stations, where monthly licence fees, GST, penalties and invoices were earlier handled manually, often leading to delays and errors.

Developed in-house, e-Vaneejya aims to enhance efficiency and uniformity in managing stalls, refreshment rooms and commercial units, according to a press statement.

The release noted that under the ‘Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme’, dependents of three employees who died off duty received Rs 1 crore each. With this, KSRTC has disbursed Rs 42 crore to 42 families so far.

Under the employees’ family welfare compensation scheme, after enhancement from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in 2023 and to Rs 14 lakh from September 2025, Rs 3.10 crore was given to 31 beneficiaries at Rs 10 lakh each and Rs 28 lakh to two beneficiaries at Rs 14 lakh each, taking the total assistance to Rs 18.38 crore for 183 employees.