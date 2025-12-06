CM Siddaramaiah holds review meeting with excise, commercial tax departments

BENGALURU: In the run-up to next year’s state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday conducted review meetings with the commercial tax and excise departments.

A target of Rs 1,20,000 crore has been fixed for the Department of Commercial Tax for the 2025-26 financial year. The department authorities have collected Rs 72,131 crore as against Rs 80,000 crore for November. This includes GST of Rs 53,522 crore, KST of Rs 17,595 crore, and Professional Tax of Rs 1,014 crore. From April to August this year, a growth rate of 12% was achieved. However, due to changes in GST rates, in the last three months, the growth rate in tax collection has been only 3%. The CM has instructed officials to achieve the 100% target, the release from the CMO read.

The commercial tax department officials have conducted close to 13,000 inspections that resulted in the collection of Rs 3,183 crore in taxes. The CM has instructed the Commercial Tax intelligence wing to carry out continuous inspections to prevent tax evasion.

The CM also instructed the officials to watch out for bogus input tax credit cases and to initiate criminal proceedings and legal action in such cases.

The CM reviewed the Excise Department. For the year 2025-26, an excise revenue target of Rs 43,000 crore was set. Rs 26,215 crore has been collected this year till November. Compared to last year, excise revenue collection has recorded a growth rate of 10.46%.