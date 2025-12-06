Compensation delay: Court orders seizure of Shivamogga deputy commissioner’s car

SHIVAMOGGA: The Second Senior Civil and JMFC court has ordered the confiscation of the car of the Shivamogga deputy commissioner following the delay in sanctioning the compensation for the land acquired from the farmer. In 1992, Nandyappa a farmer of Haramaghatta gave away his one acre of land of survey number 101 towards Ashraya Yojane to the Gram Panchayat. But, he did not get any compensation.

When he approached the court, the order was to provide a compensation of Rs 22,60,000 to the farmer. The district administration had provided only Rs 9 lakh in the first phase.

He had appealed to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, including elected representatives and the office of the deputy commissioner. Again he approached the court struggling for many years to get compensation.

The Second Senior Civil and JMFC Court, which took up the case in 2020, had ordered the district administration to provide Rs 95,88,283 as compensation.

For the last five years, despite going to Vidhana Soudha, Zilla Panchayat and the office of the deputy commissioner for compensation, no money was received. In this context, Nandyappa had once again approached the court.

The court issued an order to confiscate the Deputy Commissioner’s car number KA14 G1234. On Friday, while District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa was holding a meeting, the court officials had visited the office of the DC to confiscate it.