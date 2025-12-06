Ready to resign if I’ve lied: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that he would resign if he has lied about his watches and challenged if Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy would resign if he had lied.

“I have provided correct information about my watches to Lokayukta and all authorities concerned. I will resign today if I have given false information on this. If not, will Narayanaswamy resign?” the Deputy Chief Minister asked.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said Narayanaswamy doesn’t have experience, and there must be basic common sense to talk about anything.”I have given all the details to the Lokayukta; he can go and verify,” he said.

On Narayanaswamy raising a question about not disclosing details about his watches in the affidavits of the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections, Shivakumar said, “What does he know? I have mentioned it even in the 2025 affidavit.” Shivakumar posted the affidavit submitted to Lokayukta on ‘X.’

The BJP leaders had accused the DyCM of not mentioning the Cartier watch in his affidavits filed during the Assembly polls.