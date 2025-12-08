Lax regulatory body, lack of state airline led to chaos: Pilot

BENGALURU: The ongoing IndiGo fiasco has, besides leaving customers belittled, also given rise to important conversations regarding the Indian aviation market and the apparent monopoly of the airline, which holds 63% of the market as of September 2025.

Bengaluru has been one of the Indian metros to be hit hardest, with the situation showing little signs of improvement. What happens when an industry behemoth takes policy for a ride? Between operator and regulator, who rules the Indian skies?

Theoretically, the greater the number of airlines, the more the competition, and lower the chance of a monopoly emerging. A captain associated with the Airline Pilots’ Association (ALPA) of India believes that having more airlines is not necessarily the right answer. “What India needs is stricter regulations, and a regulator with a spine. We have rules, but even those are not followed. This would not have happened in any country but India,” he asserted.

The claim is backed by the fact that if one assumes IndiGo’s delay in enforcing rules pertaining to crews’ rest duration has been an “arm-twisting” tactic, as alleged by a statement by Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), it was successful given the withdrawal of rules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).