Lax regulatory body, lack of state airline led to chaos: Pilot

BENGALURU: The ongoing IndiGo fiasco has, besides leaving customers belittled, also given rise to important conversations regarding the Indian aviation market and the apparent monopoly of the airline, which holds 63% of the market as of September 2025.
Bengaluru has been one of the Indian metros to be hit hardest, with the situation showing little signs of improvement. What happens when an industry behemoth takes policy for a ride? Between operator and regulator, who rules the Indian skies?
Theoretically, the greater the number of airlines, the more the competition, and lower the chance of a monopoly emerging. A captain associated with the Airline Pilots’ Association (ALPA) of India believes that having more airlines is not necessarily the right answer. “What India needs is stricter regulations, and a regulator with a spine. We have rules, but even those are not followed. This would not have happened in any country but India,” he asserted.
The claim is backed by the fact that if one assumes IndiGo’s delay in enforcing rules pertaining to crews’ rest duration has been an “arm-twisting” tactic, as alleged by a statement by Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), it was successful given the withdrawal of rules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The regulatory body went as far as to request pilots to cooperate via a statement released on December 5, instead of holding IndiGo squarely responsible. “Given this situation, we earnestly request the full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and pilots across India,” the DGCA statement read. DGCA did, however, issue a show-cause notice to IndiGo on the following day, December 6.
The lack of accountability from the airline is further reflected by its failure to do good on its promise of “full refunds” to ticket holders of cancelled flights with “zero questions asked”, with many flyers, including those from Bengaluru, posting receipts of only partial refunds. “My flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar on 5th Dec 6e 411 has been cancelled as intimated by Indigo. But I am not able to select for full refund (sic),” a post on X read.
A pilot asserts that rather than a problem born out of a lack of any state-controlled airline (like Air India had been once upon a time), the mess is due to one of the nation’s regulatory bodies being lackadaisical. “The regulator has to impose strict penalties and ensure that the median Indian traveller is not taken for granted,” he adds.
Rules IndiGo failed to comply with
IndiGo failed to introduce Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTLs) in its roster, which ensure that pilots get enough rest. Fatigue is a well-documented killer, with numerous air crashes throughout the world’s aviation history having been attributed to it. Regulatory bodies across the world mandate limited flying hours, allowing sufficient time for pilots to rest.