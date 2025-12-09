Dy CM Shivakumar questions Centre’s silence on North Karnataka issues

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the State Government is addressing farmers’ issues in North Karnataka but reminded the Centre that it too has responsibility to solve the issues in the region.

He said the state government has already taken a ‘costly’ step to address issues facing sugarcane and maize farmers.’ “The Centre hasn’t said a word regarding issues facing sugarcane and maize growers. The BJP MPs are not raising their voice in Parliament,” he said. “BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai is saying the state government has to purchase the produce. Why hasn’t Bommai raised this issue in Parliament?” he said.

On the implementation of irrigation projects in the state, he said, “In the history of the state, no one has executed the quantity of work done during my tenure as irrigation minister. Let the Opposition raise these issues in the aession, I will reply.”

Shivakumar hit back at Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu for her “Rs 500 crore for CM post”. remark. “...whoever has issued a statement like that needs to be admitted to a mental hospital,” he said.