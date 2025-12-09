Power tussle stalls Congress move to unseat Horatti as MLCs weigh next bid for Council chairman post

BELAGAVI: The power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has put on hold aspirations of a section of Congress MLCs to remove Legislative Council Chairman Basaravaraj S Horatti and Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh from their positions.

Some MLCs, led by Congress legislator Puttanna, wanted to move a no-confidence motion for the removal of the two, though Siddaramaiah was not in favour of it, given his good equation with Horatti. Both Congress and opposition BJP-JDS, including Horatti, have 37 MLCs in the Council. The deciding vote will be from independent MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi, younger brother of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a close aide of Siddaramaiah.

Will Cong eye Chairman’s post in next session?

The Shivakumar camp and MLCs neutral to both camps, including Puttanna, had tried to convince the party high command, but AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal did not given an audience as that would have sent a wrong signal amid the leadership crisis, sources said. But some senior MLCs, including BK Hariprasad and Congress Council chief whip Saleem Ahmed, did not support the demand as that would have put them in contention for the chairman and deputy chairman posts, dashing their hopes of becoming ministers.

Given the legacy of Horatti, most MLCs wanted him to be chairman. But Congress’ M Nagaraj Yadav wrote to the Council secretary, complaining that Horatti is biased. “Being the ruling dispensation for two-and-a-half years, we aspire to have the Council chairman and deputy chairman posts as that would help the government pass certain bills easily,” he said.