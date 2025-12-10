Keep mum on power tussle: Karnataka CM’s warning to legislators

BELAGAVI: In a strongly-worded caution to his party MLAs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asked Congress legislators not to make any public or internal remarks about the sensitive issue of power sharing, warning that such statements only fuel unnecessary confusion within the party and government.

The directive came during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where the CM is learnt to have given a blunt message to his colleagues: “Stop discussing power-sharing arrangements. Do not create confusion by making loose statements.”

Sources present in the meeting said Siddaramaiah emphasised that the leadership question should not become a public spectacle at a time when the government is preparing to face a high-stakes winter session. He reportedly told MLAs that discipline and unity are crucial, especially when the opposition is sharpening attack on the government.

Dispelling speculation of internal strife within Congress, former minister KN Rajanna said the CLP meeting focused on regional issues and upcoming House strategy, not on political power games.

Rajanna said, “We discussed the issues of North Karnataka and how our members should present them effectively in the legislature. The CM gave specific instructions to ministers and MLAs on how to face the Opposition and respond inside the House.”