BJP mocks Congress over guarantee schemes in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The suggestion of some MLAs in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the government should revise the five guarantee schemes by removing the undeserving beneficiaries has given ammo to the state BJP to attack the government.

R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the LoPs in Assembly and in the Legislative council, respectively, said development has taken a backseat because of the guarantees, and it is now being exposed by the ruling party MLAs. S Suresh Kumar sought the auditing of the schemes to assess their impact.

Congress MLC Sudhamdas at the CLP had reportedly pointed out that the well to do off people were also availing the benefits, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the issue was discussed in the meeting.

Former minister KN Rajanna said, “Guarantee schemes alone cannot be used to win the election again. The MLAs expressed their opinion at the CLP meeting that development works should also be done in the constituencies along with guarantee schemes.”