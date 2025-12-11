Dy CM Shivakumar to discuss apartment Bill with stakeholders

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has scheduled a meeting with Bengaluru Apartment Federation (BAF) to discuss the Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2025.

The federation believes that the participation will help draw attention to their problems and exert pressure on the government to introduce the crucial bill.

BAF President Satish Mallya said a dialogue between BAF representatives and the DCM will be held at the Vidhana Soudha banquet hall on December 13. He recalled that BAF office-bearers had organised a press conference on December 2 in Bengaluru, demanding the introduction of the Bill.

Following this, they also met with Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), and submitted a request.

Responding to the appeal, the UDD scheduled a meeting with the DCM and representatives of the BAF on Saturday. An official invitation has been issued, asking for the participation of apartment owners across the city.

BAF general secretary K Arun Kumar urged apartment owners to attend the dialogue, scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm.