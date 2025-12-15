Bulldozers in Bengaluru Cantonment railway land raise fears over tree felling

BENGALURU: Cantonment Railway land woke to the sound of bulldozers on Sunday, making enviornmentalists apprehensive, a few days after the state government withdrew its notification declaring the site as a Biodiversity Heritage Site.

According to Parisarakkagi Naavu, a group of enviornmentalists who were in the forefront in protecting the trees, bulldozers were brought to the site days after the government rolled back the notification.

While officials have maintained that no permission has been granted for tree-felling, activists say the presence of machinery itself is alarming.

The 8.61-acre land parcel is home to 368 mature trees, some over 70 years old, supporting birds, small wildlife and a naturally evolved ecosystem. “Following public opposition, including over 15,000 written objections, the state government had approved the area as a Biodiversity Heritage Site on September 10.

However, the notification was withdrawn on December 6. When questioned, the officials cited that the land belongs to the Indian Railways and that the Centre had not been consulted and hence the notification was withdrawn,” said Parvathi Srirama, State General Secretary, Parisarakkagi Navu.

“This rollback is deeply worrying,” said Mahesh Basapur, Secretary, Parisarakkaagi Naavu.

“Declaring a site as a heritage space and then withdrawing it without a clear explanation raises serious questions. These are not ornamental trees but decades-old, biodiverse trees. Once this land is lost, Bengaluru will never get back such a green space in the heart of the city.”