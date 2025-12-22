Pregnant woman beaten to death by family in Karnataka over inter- caste marraige

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died after being allegedly attacked by members of her family over her inter-caste marriage in Karnataka’s Hubballi rural area, PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Inam-Veerapur village in Hubballi Rural taluk. The woman, who was six months pregnant, suffered severe injuries in the assault and died later that night at a private hospital.

Police said the victim had married a man from a different caste in May, against her family’s wishes. Following threats, the couple had been living in Haveri but returned to the village earlier this month.

According to investigators, the woman’s family members first attempted to attack her husband and father-in-law at their agricultural field on Sunday. When they escaped, the accused allegedly entered the woman’s house and assaulted her and two others present there, using a pipe and farm implements.

Three people, including the victim’s father, have been arrested in connection with the case. A case has been registered at the Hubballi Rural police station, and further investigation is underway.