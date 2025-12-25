Bengaluru South City Corporation chief goes on 3km walk; meets citizens to address concerns

BENGALURU: Aiming to address public concerns and resolve issues on ground, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh undertook a 3-km walk from Brigade Millennium to Yelachenahalli Metro Station on Wednesday and interacted with citizens directly. Local MLA M Krishnappa too joined the commissioner.

Hundreds of residents as well as resident welfare associations (RWAs) from RBI Layout, Ishwara Layout, Sadanandappa Layout and Ganapathipura submitted their grievances to Ramesh. Hotels encroaching upon footpaths were fined Rs 5,000 on the spot, and the commissioner ordered penal action against those dumping construction materials on footpaths and directed the immediate removal of unauthorised advertisement boards.

He also ordered immediate asphalting (blacktopping) in Ishwara Layout and RBI Layout, where roads have not been asphalted since 2015. He told residents that widening of Chunchaghatta Road would be taken up to ease traffic congestion.

Officials were given timelines for desilting drains in Sadanandappa Layout, addressing underground drainage issues in Bireeshwara Nagar and repairing BWSSB pipelines. A survey was ordered to identify encroachments in Ganapathipura Lake and near Manipal Hospital on Kanakapura Road. Authorities were instructed to verify setback violations by leading car showrooms.

Property collection drive

As part of the property tax revision and arrears recovery campaign, a special enforcement drive was conducted at 11th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar. Strict action was initiated against property owners who had defaulted on tax payments.