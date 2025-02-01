Kotekar dacoity case key accused shot while attempting escape during police investigation in Mangaluru

MANGALURUR: Mangaluru City Police shot one of the key accused in the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha dacoity case after he assaulted a police constable and attempted to escape during evidence recovery at Ajjinadka near Ullal on the outskirts of the city.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Ullal Police Inspector Balakrishna had taken the key accused, Murugandi Thevar and Yosuva Rajendran, into police custody until 3rd February for further questioning. During custodial interrogation, Murugandi Thevar disclosed critical details about the crime’s planning and execution.

He revealed that he, along with Yosuva Rajendran and a local associate, Shashi Thevar, had met in November 2024 at Ajjinadka, near the bank within Ullal Police Station limits. At this meeting, Shashi Thevar brought a firearm and provided key details about security lapses, which helped in planning the robbery. Murugandi further stated that Shashi Thevar had hidden the weapon at the spot.