No high expectations from Union budget, says CM Siddaramaiah

He appealed to the people not to commit suicide or leave their towns, as the government is with them. The government will act tough against these companies that are violating RBI guidelines and collecting much more than the principal amount, he added.

On BJP state president BY Vijayendra attacking Congress for criticising the stampede at Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said they criticised lapses on the part of the state, governed by a BJP government. “We have every right to criticise when someone commits mistakes. Vijayendra’s statement is immature,” he added. Amid speculation over him being replaced as chief minister, Siddaramaiah said he will go by the decision of the party high command and there is no confusion.

He said the meeting between Home Minister G Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi was not illegal. Ministers holding meetings and dinners has nothing to do with politics and it is not against the party either, he added.