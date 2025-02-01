No high expectations from Union budget, says CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that he does not have high expectations from the Union Budget, which is being presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, as the central government has failed to release funds for the programmes announced in the previous budget.
He said the Centre had announced Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project in 2023-2024, but has not released funds till date. When they have not released what they announced in the earlier budget, what can we expect in this year’s budget, he asked. He accused the Union Government of not doing justice in devolution of taxes. While the state government is accruing Rs 4.5 lakh crore to the Centre, it is giving back only Rs 60,000 crore to the state. The Centre gave a Rs 5,400 crore loan to NABARD, but cut 58% affecting the lending capacity of cooperative banks and societies, he pointed out.
People go to institutions that give them loans easily, but they end up paying exorbitant interest rates. These financial organisations are adopting coercive methods, like hiring goondas, to recover the loan amount. “The government is coming out with an ordinance within two days to control microfinance firms, some of whom are charging exorbitant interest rates in the range of 28-30 percent. Loan takers are resorting to extreme measures like suicide, unable to bear torture from these institutions,” he added.
He appealed to the people not to commit suicide or leave their towns, as the government is with them. The government will act tough against these companies that are violating RBI guidelines and collecting much more than the principal amount, he added.
On BJP state president BY Vijayendra attacking Congress for criticising the stampede at Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said they criticised lapses on the part of the state, governed by a BJP government. “We have every right to criticise when someone commits mistakes. Vijayendra’s statement is immature,” he added. Amid speculation over him being replaced as chief minister, Siddaramaiah said he will go by the decision of the party high command and there is no confusion.
He said the meeting between Home Minister G Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi was not illegal. Ministers holding meetings and dinners has nothing to do with politics and it is not against the party either, he added.