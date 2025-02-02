Budget aimed at poll-bound states, ignoring everything else

The 2025-26 budget speech was uncharacteristically short, leaving observers wondering whether the Finance Minister has run out of ideas to cure the economy’s malaise.

It was distressing to note how the Union budget was again turned into an ally-appeasing exercise. Bihar remained in focus as it is slated to go to polls this year. Last year, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were the focus states as BJP aimed to pacify its allies after losing its majority in the general elections.

Deploying the budget merely as an election tool will have serious repercussions on the economy and the federal character of our country. Common people across India expect the Finance Minister to address their concerns, whether they live in an election-going state or not.

Ideally, the Finance Minister should have consulted all states and made fair allocations. Karnataka faced severe droughts and floods, but the Centre refused to step in. The state was allotted Rs 3,454 crore against a demand of Rs 18,171 crore. PM Awas Yojana is an important Central government scheme that funds construction of houses of the rural and urban poor.

The Union government allocates Rs 1.5 lakh per house when the actual construction cost is close to Rs 10 lakh. Instead of announcing small projects for Bihar, the finance minister should have announced an increase in its allocation for house construction. Such a move would benefit not only a resident in Bihar but also in Karnataka and Uttarakhand alike.

The major announcement of income tax relief was also aimed at Delhi’s voters. The middle class has been demanding tax relief for years. Poor economic prospects and rising prices have stretched household budgets.

Demand has slowed down (private consumption fell to a 20 year low last year) and savings have fallen (household savings fell to a 47-year low). The tax relief will marginally uplift sentiments but fail to significantly enhance people’s spending power. A cut in petroleum taxes would have had broader impacts and actually boosted consumption.

When people are hurting, a government must invest in welfare. A farsighted government would also invest in human capital. Inexplicably, the government has failed at spending the budgeted amounts. The education budget for 2024-25 was revised downwards from Rs 1,25,638 crore to Rs 1,14,054 crore!