Foundation for future-ready india: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP termed the Union Budget growth-oriented with a fine balance between economic and social sectors. The Union Government announced an interest-free loan of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for states for 50 years, from which Karnataka is likely to receive Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore, said former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

“This is a development-oriented budget, and by 2025-26, GDP growth is expected to reach 7-8%. Taxation has been significantly simplified, including customs reforms. Special emphasis has been given to cancer treatment, electronics, medical sciences, and emerging technologies, making this a highly progressive budget,” Bommai said.

“Many expected a tax exemption limit of Rs 10 lakh, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given a surprise gift by increasing the exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh,” Bommai added. State BJP president BY Vijayendra said the budget sets the foundation for a future-ready Bharat, ensuring inclusive growth, economic prosperity, and new opportunities for all.

Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said the introduction of zero tax up to Rs 12 lakh offers much-needed relief to the middle class, increasing disposable income and boosting consumption. “The Rs 5 lakh crore allocation for women, SC, and ST communities is a powerful step towards promoting economic inclusion and social empowerment.

This budget’s strong emphasis on MSMEs, the rural economy, and start-ups nurtures entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation. Investments in agriculture, AI, infrastructure, and Digital India provide a robust foundation for technological and economic growth,” he said.

LoP R Ashoka said loans given to farmers with Kisan credit cards have been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, Start-Ups will get Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore loans at less rate of interest and also term loan will be given to women from SC/ST communities starting industries.

He said the Centre announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loans to the states for 50 years, and the Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended, but Congress still accuses the Centre of discrimination and tries to mislead people by claiming that the state has not got anything in the budget. Ashoka said DyCM DK Shivakumar had asked for Rs 65,000 crore for Bengaluru and Rs 85 crore for irrigation, but he should also clarify the allocation made during the UPA government.