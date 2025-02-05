Let all public vehicles be electric: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: As vehicle emissions have a direct impact on the health of the people, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has written to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to take measures to permit only electric public vehicles to operate in Bengaluru in the future and also that all buses procured for public transport by the government should be e-vehicles only.

He specified that autorickshaws, cabs, taxis, goods autos and solid waste collection vehicles should be electric.

In the letter dated February 3, Rao said, “Air pollution due to the use of vehicles running on conventional fuels is common and it is well-established that it has a direct adverse effect on public health. Due to high number of vehicles in Bengaluru, the pollution is high and due to the high population of the city, the pollution affects more people.”

The health minister went on to explain that Bengaluru’s geography and weather conditions compound air pollution and stressed that everyone should wake up before Bengaluru becomes infamous for air pollution like Delhi.