BMRCL considers relocating Peenya Metro station to Gorguntepalya

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is considering shifting the planned Metro station at Peenya to a location near the Gorguntepalya signal on Outer Ring Road.

This move, which would reduce the Orange Line from J. P. Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura (32.15 km) by 300 metres, is being explored as part of Phase 3 of the Metro project.

The new station will be connected by two separate foot overbridges to the existing Metro stations at Peenya and Gorguntepalya. BMRCL officials presented this proposal to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday during his visit to Metro construction sites.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 3 has already been approved by the state government. Phase 3 consists of two corridors: the Orange Line and a second corridor from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).

Interchange stations were planned at J. P. Nagar, Mysuru Road, Sumanahalli, and Peenya. However, a re-evaluation is underway regarding the Peenya interchange, as its construction at the originally proposed location would require an excessively high elevation.

Regarding a potential increase in water tariffs, Shivakumar said, “The proposal to hike drinking water rates will be placed before the Cabinet. It has been 14 years since the last increase. The tariff hike is inevitable as the board is incurring an annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore. The BWSSB has submitted a report, which will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.”

Addressing the proposed Metro fare hike, he stated, “A central committee, headed by a judge, has been formed for this purpose, and the government will not interfere.”

On efforts to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, Shivakumar revealed plans to construct double-decker flyovers along newly built Metro lines. “A decision has been taken to implement measures to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru, including the construction of double-decker flyovers along new Metro lines as part of city beautification efforts,” he said.