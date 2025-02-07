Congress government diverted SC, ST funds for polls: Former PM Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday took the Congress government in Karnataka to task, accusing it of diverting funds meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and using it for elections.

“In Karnataka, money earmarked for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been diverted and used for election purposes... An officer committed suicide,” the former PM said in the Rajya Sabha amid objections from Congress MPs.

Showing the papers that he was referring to, Gowda said he would authenticate and hand them over.

Gowda said AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge has advised his ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister in Karnataka.

“Kharge ji himself had advised his ministers. The paper cutting is here. Kharge ji may feel bad if I read what advice he had given to his ministers,” he said.

Hitting out at the state government over corruption, the former PM said, “How many officers have committed suicide? You people are watching. If I tell the truth, it is very difficult for you to digest.”

The former PM said drinking water in Bengaluru city is a major problem. The city’s population is over 1.45 crore and only 20 tmc water has been allotted, he said and added that the city needs over 50 tmc.

Gowda said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can solve the problem. “I begged Manmohan Singh. But he said he can’t (solve the problem). Only Modi ji can solve the problem,” he said.