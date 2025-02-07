Former Karnataka minister Krishnaiah Shetty, three others sentenced to three years in SBM housing loan scam

BENGALURU: A special city court on Thursday sentenced former minister S N Krishnaiah Shetty and three others, who were accused of financial fraud in the then State Bank of Mysuru housing loan scam, to three years imprisonment with a fine.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs, passed the order. The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which submitted a chargesheet against the accused, who defrauded SBM between 2003 to 2006, by creating false documents.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 5.25 lakh on Shetty and Rs 7.75 lakh on the other accused, MTV Reddy, an employee of the bank, who was also sentenced. The reasoning order is yet to be available.

Accepting the request of the sentenced persons, the court suspended the sentence for a month and granted them bail to enable them to file an appeal against the order.

According to the CBI, Krishnaiah Shetty, then minister for housing and muzrai, allegedly availed of housing loans from SBM using fake names, through Shree Balaji Krupa Enterprises, aided by the then chief manager, specialised personal banking branch, SBM, Gandhinagar.

It was alleged that by submitting fabricated salary certificates and Form 16 of several non-existent employees of BMTC, KSRTC, ITI, ADE, HAL, BEML, Nova Technologies and BSNL, Shetty and the other accused availed of 181 housing loans amounting to Rs 7.17 crore.