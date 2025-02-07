Karnataka High Court to deliver verdicts on cases involving Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: For both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, Friday will be a significant day as the Karnataka High Court will pronounce verdicts in separate petitions concerning them.

In one case, the court will pronounce its judgment on a petition filed by Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking directions to entrust to the CBI the probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathy.

Presently, the Lokayukta police are probing the case following the order passed by a special court to register the crime against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law and others, on a private complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna.

In the other case, the court will pronounce the order on the petition filed by Yediyurappa questioning the legality of the POCSO case registered against him on charges of sexual assault on a minor girl.

Justice M Nagaprasanna will pronounce the order at 10.30 am on Friday.