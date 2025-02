BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday returned the draft Karnataka Microfinance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance 2025 to the state government. In his observation, the governor said the Ordinance may have a negative impact on the business prospects of the state.

It may affect the self-help groups (SHGs), which play a big role in improving the economic status of the poor.

It may lead to violation of fundamental rights, he said and asked the state government to re-submit it along with clarifications.

“The budget session will commence next month. Instead of bringing in an Ordinance in a hurry, I advise the state government to hold a detailed discussion on it and bring in an effective law to protect the interests of the affected people,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister HK Patil said the government has not neglected the interests of lenders. He, however, said that the Ordinance will be introduced in the Assembly and Council. After considering the views of the legislators, a stringent law will be formulated.

In view of the increasing number of suicide cases involving borrowers and their alleged harassment by microfinance companies, the government decided to bring in a stringent law through an Ordinance. It sent the draft Ordinance to Raj Bhavan earlier this week.

The governor pointed out that the proposed Ordinance stated that no civil court shall entertain any proceedings against the borrower for recovery of his loan with interest.