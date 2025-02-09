Delhi results wake-up call for Karnataka Congress

BENGALURU: The emphatic victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls is likely to have its impact on Karnataka politics and would help the party set its divided house in order. For state Congress, it is a wake-up call. The results sent out a message that welfare schemes, which AAP had made its trump card, especially the guarantees, will not work against anti-incumbency and alleged maladministration.

The victory should be a morale booster for BJP workers who were fed up with factionalism within the party. Now, different factions will be forced to follow high command’s instructions. Though BJP state president BY Vijayendra has said the issue of state chief’s post would be resolved by February 20, the high command will decide by February 15, sources said.

The central leadership is unlikely to make drastic changes in the party’s state unit, including the president’s post, as it had backfired when BS Yediyurappa was removed from the CM’s post.

After the Delhi poll results, the tone and the tenor of dissidents and also ‘neutral’ leaders will likely to have a paradigm shift. Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda said that the Delhi poll results would work as a gag order to those who were airing their opinions publicly. “After the party’s loss in Karnataka, many took it for granted and aired their views publicly.

Now after the party’s back-to-back successes in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, they will find it difficult to continue with their habit,” he remarked. “Now, only the confirmation of Vijayendra’s continuation as state president is left. The presidents of 23 organisational districts have been declared,” said a former MLC and senior BJP spokesperson.