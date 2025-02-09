Delhi results wake-up call for Karnataka Congress

BENGALURU: The emphatic victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls is likely to have its impact on Karnataka politics and would help the party set its divided house in order. For state Congress, it is a wake-up call. The results sent out a message that welfare schemes, which AAP had made its trump card, especially the guarantees, will not work against anti-incumbency and alleged maladministration.
The victory should be a morale booster for BJP workers who were fed up with factionalism within the party. Now, different factions will be forced to follow high command’s instructions. Though BJP state president BY Vijayendra has said the issue of state chief’s post would be resolved by February 20, the high command will decide by February 15, sources said.
The central leadership is unlikely to make drastic changes in the party’s state unit, including the president’s post, as it had backfired when BS Yediyurappa was removed from the CM’s post.
After the Delhi poll results, the tone and the tenor of dissidents and also ‘neutral’ leaders will likely to have a paradigm shift. Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda said that the Delhi poll results would work as a gag order to those who were airing their opinions publicly. “After the party’s loss in Karnataka, many took it for granted and aired their views publicly.
Now after the party’s back-to-back successes in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, they will find it difficult to continue with their habit,” he remarked. “Now, only the confirmation of Vijayendra’s continuation as state president is left. The presidents of 23 organisational districts have been declared,” said a former MLC and senior BJP spokesperson.
The meeting planned by the rebel team of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on the sidelines of the house warming ceremony of Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna is unlikely to happen. Somanna clarified that there was no meeting on the cards. “I have invited 19 NDA MPs of the state for housewarming,” he said in Davanagere on Saturday. He denied speculation of him being an aspirant for the state president post.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said Delhi election results will not affect other state elections. “In the Lok Sabha elections, other issues will be discussed and alliances will be formed. The assembly elections will be fought on local issues, and the alliance will not work out,” he said when asked whether not forging an alliance affected both AAP and Congress.
BJP WIN CLEAR REJECTION OF APPEASEMENT POLITICS: HDK
BENGALURU : Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the historic victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections is a clear rejection of appeasement politics. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, the party has achieved an unprecedented victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Heartfelt congratulations to all our allies and newly elected legislators,” the JDS leader said.
He stated that the results are a strong endorsement of PM Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat while reaffirming support for development-driven governance over appeasement politics. The mandate reflects the people’s unwavering trust in strong leadership, economic growth, and national security, he added.